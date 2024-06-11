Players to watch out for in India-USA T20 World Cup clash

MUMBAI: India and the United States will lock horns against each other in the 25th clash of the ICC T20 World Cup 2024 at the Nassau International Cricket Stadium in New York on Wednesday. Let's take a look at the players to watch out for in this clash.

Jasprit Bumrah India's right-arm seamer Jasprit Bumrah was named the 'Player of the Match' after he displayed a stupendous performance in the second inning of the T20 World Cup 2024 match between India and Pakistan on Sunday. He picked up three wickets and gave just 14 runs in his four-over spell at an economy rate of 3.50. Source: ICC

Rishabh Pant India's wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant received a medal from Shastri in the dressing room for his brilliant glovework in the match where he managed to take three brilliant catches. The southpaw also scored crucial 42 runs off 31 balls which was laced with six boundaries. Source: X

Hardik Pandya India all-rounder Hardik Pandya had a brilliant day with the ball in the match against the arch-rivals Pakistan at the Nassau International Cricket Stadium in New York. The right-arm seamer bagged two wickets in his spell of four overs where he conceded just 24 runs. Source: BCCI

Monank Patel Monank Patel was awarded the Player of the Match for his outstanding fifty. He played a knock of 50 runs from 38 balls which was laced by seven boundaries and one maximum. Source: cricketworldcup