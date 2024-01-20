Players to watch out for in Bangladesh vs India ICC U-19 World Cup Match

NEW DELHI: The 15th edition of the Under-19 World Cup is beginning in South Africa on Saturday. India is placed in Group A along with Bangladesh, Ireland, and the United States of America. India will play their opening game of the competition against Bangladesh on Saturday. Let's look at the players to watch out for in this game:
Arshin Kulkarni:
Kulkarni is by far the most well-known name in the team. He is a fast-bowling all-rounder who is known for his big-hitting abilities. In his last five innings for India U19, he has made 206 runs at an average of 51.50 with two half-centuries, with a strike rate of over 163 in five T20 innings, a format in which he has 147 runs. In five ODIs, he has five wickets while he has four wickets in his T20 career so far.
Musheer Khan:
Musheer Khan has been racking up big runs in domestic cricket. In seven ODIs, he has scored 194 runs at an average of 64.66 and a strike rate of 81.17, with one half-century. He also has taken six wickets, including a five-wicket haul.
Adarsh Singh:
Over the last one year, Adarsh has been the most prolific run-scorer for India, scoring 308 runs in six innings at an average of 77.00, with a century and three fifties. The southpaw along with Arshin could form a really solid opening pair.
Ashiqur Rahaman Shibli:
Ashiqur Rahaman Shibli was the leading run-getter in the recently concluded ACC U19 Asia Cup. He scored a total of 378 runs at an average of 126 which included two centuries and two fifties.
Maruf Mridha:
Left-arm seamer Maruf Mridha is undoubtedly the most reliable seamer, taking nine wickets in the last three matches of the winning campaign in the recently concluded ACC U19 Asia Cup, including 4/41 a Player of the Match award against India.