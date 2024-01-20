Players to watch out for in Bangladesh vs India ICC U-19 World Cup Match

Arshin Kulkarni:

Kulkarni is by far the most well-known name in the team. He is a fast-bowling all-rounder who is known for his big-hitting abilities. In his last five innings for India U19, he has made 206 runs at an average of 51.50 with two half-centuries, with a strike rate of over 163 in five T20 innings, a format in which he has 147 runs. In five ODIs, he has five wickets while he has four wickets in his T20 career so far.