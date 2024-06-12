Players to watch in New Zealand-West Indies T20 WC clash

NEW DELHl: The T20 World Cup clash between New Zealand and West Indies is going to take place at Guyana on Thursday.

With West Indies in the second position in Group C with two wins in two and Kiwis at the bottom after a shocking loss to Afghanistan in their opener, this game is important for NZ.

Let us look at players to watch out for.

Nicholas Pooran (West Indies) One of the best T20 batters at the moment, Pooran has enjoyed a decent start to his WC campaign so far which has been bowler-dominated. He has scored 49 runs in two matches at an average of 24.50 and a strike rate of 111.36 and the best score of 27.

Johnson Charles (West Indies) This Windies batter has been in a fine touch as of late and has scored 44 runs in two matches in the tournament so far with an average of 22.00 and the best score of 43. In these bowler-dominated conditions, he has managed to have a strike rate of over 102.

Akael Hosein (West Indies) A fine left-arm spinner and a handy batsman, Hosein has taken six wickets so far, including a five-wicket haul (5/11) that dismantled Uganda and skittled them out for 39 while chasing 174. Hosein's average has been a brilliant 3.33 and an economy rate of 2.85.

Trent Boult (New Zealand) Boult, a powerplay specialist, was great against Afghanistan, taking 2/22 in his four-over spell. Kiwis will need their best bowler to strike early if they have to make a comeback in this tournament against the two-time champions.

Devon Conway (New Zealand) The opening batter made his return from injury during the campaign opener against Afghanistan, but could score only eight runs. Though he has scored two fifties in his last 11 T20I innings, his average has been lower than 20 in this run. Conway will need a big knock to restore his confidence and consistency which made him one of Kiwis' most reliable players.

Kane Williamson (New Zealand) The skipper Kane missed a lot of game time due to an injury sustained during the last year's IPL. He did not get much game time during this season either with Gujarat Titans (GT). He has played just three T20Is this year, scoring a half-century in one of the games. He could score just nine against Afghanistan. Williamson will need a big knock to bring back his rhythm and full potential of his T20 game.

