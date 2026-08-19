Players share their thoughts on where the PGA Tour postseason should go

It led to some measure of consternation this year because of the heat wave and three tournaments in Memphis, Tennessee; St. Louis and Atlanta.

All that changes with the revamped 2028 schedule, including the format.

But what makes sense where to play?

“Playing in the Southeast once would be good,” Louisiana's Sam Burns said. “The Northeast would be probably the best. The West Coast? The problem is you don't want to go from California to New Jersey.”

Rory McIlroy would like a word about that. He pointed out that Formula 1 goes from Las Vegas to Qatar in November.

“The West Coast works really well,” McIlroy said. “I think the West Coast swing isn't in a great spot where it is in February. If we could play the West Coast when we should and how the golf courses should play, it would be amazing. Obviously, it would be good for TV. ... That makes sense for what they're trying to do.”

Adam Scott is on the PGA Tour boards and was cautious not to tip his hand, though he summed it up by saying, “You go to the best courses you possibly can, and generally the best courses don't suit one player or another.”

“I'd stay away from the monster modern courses, that's for sure,” Scott said. “Putting on my PGA Tour hat for a second, we're trying to showcase the best stuff and you want to go to the best courses.”

Brian Harman spoke for several players when he said the TPC Southwind for the FedEx St. Jude's Championship was among the most underrated courses on tour, but the August heat kept it from attracting much energy.

“This is an awesome golf course, but we can't get anyone to watch because it's 100 degrees," Harman said. "Hole by hole, it's a championship course. And attendance was good today. But it's ONE HUNDRED DEGREES. People come out when it's bearable. This is just brutal.”