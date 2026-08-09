Players are not machines, co-ordination between CoE, team management brilliant: Laxman

Laxman asserted that there is "seamless" coordination between CoE and team management.

Strike bowler Jasprit Bumrah, all-rounders Harshit Rana, Hardik Pandya, Washington Sundar and top-order batter B Sai Sudharsan are some of the players who have been recuperating from their respective injuries at the CoE at present.

“See, CoE is not just a rehab centre, but there are bigger roles to play for it in helping cricketers achieve excellence. So, we don't like to use the term 'blame' (for injuries) because when you're using that term, then you're finding someone as a scapegoat,” Laxman told select media at the CoE. “But there's brilliant coordination between the CoE and the team management of both the teams (men and women) and the SSM staff of both the teams. So that communication is happening seamlessly.” Laxman said given the stringent fitness parameters and nature of the human body, it’s tough for a player to attain full fitness at a specific timeline.