Play fearless cricket: Former cricketer Diana advice to Team India

MUMBAI: Former Indian skipper Diana Edulji extended wishes to the Indian team and shared advice about playing "fearless cricket" and not worrying about the result ahead of their World Cup semi-final clash against New Zealand at the Wankhede Stadium on Wednesday. The 2019 World Cup semi-final rematch is set to take place and the Men in Blue will be keen to avoid the result of their previous encounter and march towards the final.

Ahead of the clash Edulji gave some advice to the Indian team and told reporters, "The Indian team is playing fearless cricket and they should continue and don't worry about the result if you play good cricket... what you have done in the past nine games continue to do that, think of it is a league game itself."

Edulji captained India for almost three decades, and as a left-arm orthodox spinner claimed 100 wickets while making 54 international appearances. Edulji took up the role of administrator with Western Railways and worked hard to create opportunities for employment for women cricketers. She also played an influential role in creating the sports policy of Western and Indian Railways.

On Monday she was inducted into the ICC Hall of Fame and said as quoted from ICC, "At the outset, I would like to thank the ICC and the Jury for having selected me to be inducted in the ICC Hall Of Fame 2023. It indeed is a great honour to be the first Indian Women Cricketer to be inducted and join a galaxy of cricketers, male and female from across the world. I am delighted to be considered for this award. It's not only a proud moment for me, my family and friends but also for BCCI and Indian Women's Cricket."

Along with Edulji, destructive opener Virender Sehwag and Sri Lanka's star cricketer Aravinda de Silva were also nominated in the Hall of Fame.