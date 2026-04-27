Play Bowled: RCB reduce DC to lowest IPL powerplay score

Just when Tristan Stubbs started counter-attacking, Bhuvneshwar sprung back to remove both Stubbs and Axar Patel, leaving the Capitals destroyed, at 7/5. Hazlewood continued his impressive run, accounting for Nitish Rana as well with the Capitals staring at an all-time low – the lowest total in IPL history.



DC’s 13/6 was only the second instance in IPL history for a team to lose six wickets inside the powerplay. On that occasion, chasing 129/7, Kochi Tuskers Kerala found themselves in a similar situation, as the side in Orange lost six wickets in four overs, with just 11 runs on board.



Lowest score at the fall of fifth wicket in IPL



6 – Kochi Tuskers Kerala vs Deccan Chargers, Kochi, 2011

7 – Delhi Capitals vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru, New Delhi, 2026*

9 – Rajasthan Royals vs Sunrisers Hyderabad, Hyderabad, 2026



Lowest powerplay scores in IPL history



13/6 – DC vs RCB, New Delhi, 2026*

14/2 – RR vs RCB, Cape Town, 2009

14/3 – SRH vs RR, Pune, 2022

15/2 – CSK vs KKR, Kolkata, 2011