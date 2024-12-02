PL: Liverpool solidify top spot with dominant 2-0 win over Manchester City

LIVERPOOL: Liverpool delivered a commanding performance to defeat Manchester City 2-0 at Anfield on Sunday, extending their lead at the top of the table to 11 points. Cody Gakpo’s early strike during a frenetic opening 20 minutes set the tone, and Mohamed Salah’s composed 78th-minute penalty sealed the win in a match where the Reds showcased relentless attacking football.

The home crowd roared as Liverpool applied incessant pressure from the outset, with City struggling to contain their intensity. Dominik Szoboszlai tested Stefan Ortega multiple times, while Virgil van Dijk’s towering header off a Szoboszlai cross was tipped onto the post by Ortega. The breakthrough came when Alexander-Arnold’s precise pass found Salah, who threaded the ball across City’s backline for Gakpo to slot home at the Kop end.

Liverpool’s dominance continued, with Van Dijk narrowly missing a header and Gakpo shooting over. Although City managed to slow the game’s pace, they offered little threat in the first half, with Caoimhin Kelleher untroubled in goal.

The second half began with City attempting to find their rhythm, but Liverpool remained the more dangerous side. Salah intercepted a Bernardo Silva pass and surged towards goal, but his effort sailed over the bar. City’s best spell followed, with Erling Haaland’s shot blocked and Kevin De Bruyne denied by Kelleher after Van Dijk’s rare lapse.

Arne Slot introduced Darwin Nunez and Jarell Quansah with 20 minutes remaining, and the changes paid dividends. Nunez’s relentless pressing forced Ruben Dias into a mistake, allowing Luis Diaz to steal the ball and draw a foul from Ortega. Salah calmly converted the resulting penalty to double Liverpool’s lead.

Harvey Elliott’s return from injury as a late substitute capped off a near-perfect day for the Reds, who have now accumulated 34 points from 13 matches. With this result, Liverpool underscored their title credentials, leaving City trailing 11 points behind in the Premier League race.