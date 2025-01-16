PKL: Tamil Thalaivas part ways with coaches Udayakumar, Dharmaraj Cheralathan

CHENNAI: Tamil Thalaivas have parted ways with chief coach Udayakumar and strategy coach Dharmaraj Cheralathan after the conclusion of the eleventh season of the Pro Kabaddi League (PKL).

The Thalaivas are yet to announce their new coaching lineup. The team is working on unveiling a coaching team that will bring renewed energy and innovative strategies to the squad.

"This was a particularly difficult decision, as both Udayakumar and Dharmaraj Cheralathan have contributed immensely to the team. However, as we look ahead to season 12, it has become evident that a fresh approach is necessary to achieve the outcomes we aspire to.

"We are already working on new strategies and implementing internal changes to ensure the team is well-prepared for the challenges ahead. We remain optimistic about delivering a strong performance in the upcoming season," said Shushen Vashishth, CEO of Tamil Thalaivas.

Tamil Thalaivas entered the season with a balanced defensive unit but identified the need for a raider who could consistently score points, even with fewer players on the mat. Based on his outstanding performances in the previous season, Sachin Tanwar emerged as the ideal choice, boasting the highest success rate in situations with 2-3 or 4-5 players on the mat. Thalaivas went all out during the auctions to secure him, confident in his ability to strengthen their raiding department.

However, the season began with a major setback when captain Sagar Rathee sustained an injury during the very first match. Thalaivas lost several matches by close margins, often giving away crucial points at critical moments. Adding to the challenge, injuries plagued the team significantly, with Thalaivas’ injury count being the highest among all teams. This included key players being sidelined for multiple matches or even the entire season.

These setbacks underscore the importance of focusing on improving the fitness levels of Kabaddi players and working with them consistently throughout the year to ensure they are physically prepared to perform at their best.

Speaking about the injury, Thalaivas CEO said, "At times, we had no choice but to rely on our 6th or 7th raider to lead the charge, and to their credit, they gave their best for the team. Despite the hurdles, the resilience shown by the squad was commendable. Injuries may have impacted our campaign, but the fighting spirit and determination of every player remained unwavering throughout the season."