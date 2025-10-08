PKL season 12: Bharat sizzles as Titans dismantle Haryana

CHENNAI: Telugu Titans rounded off their Chennai leg with a comprehensive 46-29 victory, handing the Haryana Steelers a seventeen-point loss at the SDAT Multi Purpose Indoor Stadium in Chennai on Wednesday.

Bharat Hooda marked his 100th PKL game with an absolute masterclass, registering 20 points - including 16 raid points and 4 tackle points. Meanwhile, Vijay Malik also contributed with eight points on the night.

It was an authoritative start from the Telugu Titans, getting off the blocks in a flash to put the defending champions under pressure. Bharat Hooda set the tone with a multi-point raid, and Vijay Malik followed it up with a two-point raid of his own, giving their side a 6-0 lead in the opening stages. For the Steelers, Vinay opened their scoring with a bonus point as they struggled to find their groove.

It didn’t take long for the Titans to inflict their first ALL OUT, courtesy of a tackle by Ajit Pawar. Bharat Hooda didn’t put a foot wrong as his team continued to dominate, extending their lead to thirteen points with a tackle by Ankit. Haryana Steelers eventually showed their mettle, finding a way back into this contest.

Mayank Saini’s Super Raid and a Super Tackle by Rahul Ahri helped them reduce the deficit to eight points. Shivam Patare then made his presence felt on both ends of the mat before Vinay executed an ALL OUT to make it a two-point game.

However, there was no respite from Bharat Hooda as he completed his Super 10 with a successful Do-Or-Die Raid. The all-rounder proved to be unstoppable in offence and defence, almost single-handedly ensuring that the Telugu Titans bag their second ALL OUT at the stroke of half time, regaining their ten-point lead with the score at 26-16.

Despite their healthy lead, Telugu Titans didn’t take their foot off the pedal in the second half. Vijay Malik began to chip in for his side, with Bharat Hooda remaining a prominent figure. A Super Tackle by Jaideep Dahiya momentarily cut the lead down to twelve points but the Titans soon inflicted a third ALL OUT to make it a seventeen-point game.

The Titans were in complete control of the proceedings in the final quarter, making it a mere formality. Shubham Shinde, Avi Duhan and Ankit recorded tackles, putting the result of the game beyond all doubt.

In the end, the margin of difference between the two sides was too big to cover up for the defending champions. Bharat Hooda stole the show with 20 points on the night, making sure the Telugu Titans register their fifth win on the bounce.