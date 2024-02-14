PKL season 10: Patna makes strong comeback to beat Telugu Titans

KOLKATA: Patna Pirates showcased a stunning come-from-behind win to become the fifth team to qualify for the Pro Kabaddi League Season 10’s playoffs as it clinched a 38-36 victory over Telugu Titans at the Netaji Indoor Stadium in Kolkata on Tuesday.

Manjeet starred for Patna Pirates with 8 points, while Telugu Titans skipper Pawan Sehrawat’s superb 16-point show went in vain. Patna was the in-form team coming into the game with a 7-game unbeaten streak, but it was handed a rude jolt by a resurgent Titans.

Pawan began the onslaught as he produced two back-to-back multi-point raids and some woeful defending from Patna saw Titans inflict an ALL OUT within 4 minutes.

The three-time champion brought Manjeet off the bench and he made the difference in the closing stages of the match with a SUPER TACKLE and a series of sharp raids, which enabled his side to bag a much-needed ALL OUT in the 36th minute.

Patna led by 5 at 36-31 and held on to its lead to extend its unbeaten run to 8 games. More importantly, it also sealed its spot in the playoffs for the seventh time. bari and Parvesh Bhainswal to bag the ALL OUT and reduce his side’s deficit to just 2 points at 22-20.