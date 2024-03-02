PKL Season 10 Final: Unstopabble Puneri juggernaut lands its maiden trophy

HYDERABAD: Puneri Paltan joyously obliterated the bitter pangs of losing last season’s final with a comfortable 28-25 triumph over Haryana Steelers to lay their hands on the glittering trophy in the PKL 10th Season here on Friday.

Right from the onset of what turned out to be a cagey affair with points at a premium for both teams, Puneri had its noses ahead to ensure the cup didn’t slip through their fingers following a stellar campaign that saw it amass the most number of points during the league phase.

Defender Gaurav Khatri and raider Pankaj Mohite were easily a cut above their other team-mates as they earned a combined 13 points, almost half the final tally, to cap off a momentous individual campaign. In keeping with how its season panned out, it was yet again a collective effort that paved the way for Puneri’s maiden victory. As for Haryana, it can pride itself on reaching its first final and despite the evening not ending the way it would have wanted, its impressive showing this season certainly augurs well.

For coach Manpreet Singh, however, the final jinx continued as he now has the dubious distinction of losing three finals with the earlier two coming when he was at the helm of Gujarat Giants in Season 5 and 6. With defeat looming large, Manpreet increasingly cut a frustrated figure, barking out instructions in the hope of pulling off an improbable win. He brought on raider Siddharth Desai with time running out fast and it very nearly turned out to be an inspired substitution with Desai getting four points and spreading panic among the robust Puneri defence.

However, the Paltans managed to remain composed and stayed resolute in the dying seconds, clinging on to their well-deserved lead. Puneri coach BC Ramesh, the mastermind of two trophies with Bengal Warriors and Bengaluru Bulls, had an evening to savour, with a record third triumph. If there was a coach of the season award, Ramesh would win it hands down, much like his team’s utterly dominant performance.All-rounder Mohit Goyat and captain Aslam Inamdar, who weren’t a part of last season’s final, made up for that disappointment with a near flawless show.