PKL Auction Live: Pawan Sehrawat, Pardeep Narwal to go under hammer
Catch all live updates here
CHENNAI: The season 11 of the Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) auction will go underway tonight with teams looking to get additional strength to its existing bench as they retained 88 players ahead of the new season.
Asian Games gold medallist Pawan Sehrawat and Pardeep Narwal will go under the hammer at the auction.
A total of 88 players were retained across three categories with 22 from the Elite Retained Players (ERP) category, 26 in the Retained Young Players (RYP) category and 40 in the Existing New Young Players (ENYP).
Live Updates
- 15 Aug 2024 2:01 PM GMT
Mohammadreza Shadloui is the first player to go under hammer
- 15 Aug 2024 2:00 PM GMT
Category A and B - will go under the hammer
Starting with overseas players
Base price of Category A - 30 L and Category B - 20 L
- 15 Aug 2024 1:57 PM GMT
Welcome to PKL Season 11 Auction
On a very special occasion, the Independence day, some of India's best Kabaddi players go under the hammer as season 11 auction is underway.