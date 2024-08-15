PKL Auction Live: Pawan Sehrawat, Pardeep Narwal to go under hammer

CHENNAI: The season 11 of the Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) auction will go underway tonight with teams looking to get additional strength to its existing bench as they retained 88 players ahead of the new season.

Asian Games gold medallist Pawan Sehrawat and Pardeep Narwal will go under the hammer at the auction.

A total of 88 players were retained across three categories with 22 from the Elite Retained Players (ERP) category, 26 in the Retained Young Players (RYP) category and 40 in the Existing New Young Players (ENYP).