PKL Auction being held on Independence Day is a fitting tribute to Kabaddi, says Dabang Delhi KC Naveen Kumar

NEW DELHI: Naveen Kumar, the dynamic raider of Dabang Delhi KC, has been instrumental in the team's success in the last five years. Known for his agility, speed, and strategic prowess on the kabaddi mat, Naveen has consistently demonstrated his dedication. His journey is a testament to resilience, skill, and the spirit of mentorship.

Speaking about being retained by the Dabang Delhi KC franchise, Naveen said, “I am super excited to have been retained by Dabang Delhi KC. I have been with them from Season 6 and I am looking forward to Season 11 with them.”

In addition to playing for Dabang Delhi KC, Naveen also serves in the Air Force as a Junior Warrant Officer. Talking about the importance of Pro Kabaddi League auction being held on 78th Independence Day, the dynamic raider expressed his thoughts. He said, “Kabaddi holds a special place in India, having won several international medals. The PKL auction on Independence Day is a fitting tribute to our nation’s sport. We aspire to make the country proud on a global level going forward.”

Naveen, who missed the majority of the last season due to a knee injury, has been recovering well for the upcoming Season 11. When asked about getting ready for the next edition of PKL, Naveen said,” My recovery process is going well. I had a couple of surgeries in Mumbai, and after a few months, I started practising slowly and steadily. It's going to be a slow process, but I will be ready before the next season starts.”

The Pro Kabaddi League Season 11 Player Auction will be broadcast live on 15th August, 7PM onwards on the Star Sports Network and streamed on Disney+ hotstar.