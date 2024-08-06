PKL 2024: Pro Kabaddi League announces retained players ahead of auction for season 11

CHENNAI: Two-time Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) champions, Jaipur Pink Panthers, announced their retained players and exciting new additions ahead of the highly anticipated Season XI auctions.

The Pink Panthers will be holding on to their core players, including star raider Arjun Deshwal, Junior World Cup winning raider Abhijeet Malik and defenders Reza Mirbagheri, Ankush Rathee, and Abhishek KS.

These key players have been instrumental in the team's past successes, and their retention is a testament to the franchise's commitment to building a strong and cohesive team.

Adding to the excitement, the team is pleased to introduce four new young talents who will be joining the squad: Right Corner Ronak Singh, Right Cover Nitin Kumar, and Right Raiders Sombir and Ritik Sharma. These dynamic young players bring fresh energy and skill to the team, and are eager to shine on the PKL stage.

Speaking about the retentions Sanjeev Baliyan, head coach of the Jaipur Pink Panthers said that the team has retained its strong and cohesive core and added some fresh energy “Our vision for Season XI is to build on our success by maintaining a robust core while embracing the promise of new talent. Retaining Arjun, Reza, Ankush, and Abhishek reinforces our commitment to a strong core group. With Abhijeet Malik’s continued development and the addition of our new young talents – Ronak, Nitin, Sombir, and Ritik – we’re confident that we’re creating a dynamic and balanced squad. We believe this combination will driving both the game and our team to new heights in Season XI," he said.

The Pink Panthers would have wanted to retain more players, but considering the purse and rules for retention, it was unable to.

The franchise will now get ready for the player auction which will be held in Mumbai on the 15th & 16th August.