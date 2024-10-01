PKL 11: 'My strategy is to perform well for Bengaluru Bulls', says Pardeep Narwal

MUMBAI: Ahead of Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) season 11, Bengaluru Bulls' star player, the ‘Record Breaker’ Pardeep Narwal, expressed his excitement about re-joining the team where his journey started in season 2. He also shared his enthusiasm for the opening match of PKL 2024 against Telugu Titans in Hyderabad, scheduled for October 18.

On the first edition of the ‘Star Sports Press Room,’ Pardeep expressed his excitement about the team’s opening match, saying, “We are very excited because we are playing the first match. We are going to Telugu Titans’ home city, Hyderabad and while the fans will support them, our fans will back us just as much, even though they have the home-ground advantage.”

On being dubbed a 'Dubki specialist' over the last few seasons and what new skills he plans to showcase this year, he revealed, “My strategy is to perform well for the team and for myself, to help take the team to the top. I’ll be bringing new skills this season, and I’ll show it to you one by one. I’ll definitely have something new to bring to the table.”

When asked about how his game has evolved over the years, Pardeep explained, “In the second season, I wasn’t able to do as well. But in the following seasons, I improved steadily. The game changes day by day—it’s not always the same. Sometimes it’s good, sometimes it’s not.”

Pardeep also reflected on his journey with the Bengaluru Bulls. Having started as a new player in his first season, he now returns as one of the biggest stars in the league. “Now that I’m in the 11th season, it feels like I’m starting again, and it feels really good,” he shared.