PKL 10: ‘We are going for the kill during the home leg’

CHENNAI: Tamil Thalaivas is all set to compete against Patna Pirates as it returns to its home ground in Chennai after four years in the ongoing Pro Kabaddi League Season 10. The Chennai leg will start from December 22 and will go till December 27 at the SDAT Multipurpose Indoor Stadium. Chennai will witness four matches of the home team against Patna Pirates, Jaipur Pink Panthers, Haryana Steelers, and Gujarat Giants respectively.

Semi-finalists of the last season, Tamil Thalaivas is looking to build on the momentum and go for top honours this season with the help of its head coach, Ashan Kumar. Under his tenure, the team has picked up from exactly where it last played and continues to showcase the level of talent, skill and gameplay that Ashan is known for.

“We’re here to win. We have a lot of young and enthusiastic players and we’re going for the kill during the home leg. Returning to our home ground fills us with immense joy and motivation. The energy and support from our fans here is unparalleled, and we’re thrilled to be back amidst such an incredible atmosphere. We’ve trained hard and are ready to give our best. Our team is fueled by the spirit of our home turf, and we aim to make every moment count. We appreciate the continuous support and look forward to showcasing our best game yet,” said Ashan.

Currently, in 11th place, Tamil Thalaivas is looking to turn the table on its head and win crucial points from the upcoming matches.

The home team advantage will definitely be pivotal in securing these victories as captain Sagar Rathee and the team will be eyeing the top six play-off spots.





Starting off with a win over Dabang Delhi KC, Ajinkya Pawar has so far been the star raider for Thalaivas with a total of 40 points in just 4 matches and he will definitely be key for the team to secure the much-needed wins during the home leg.



The Thalaivas has had an even tournament so far with two wins and two losses on the board making the next four matches extremely important for the team.

“Returning to our home ground after four years feels like a reunion with a beloved friend. The warmth and energy here is unmatched, and it’s an honour to play in front of our incredible fans. The wait has been long, but our determination to shine on our home turf is stronger than ever,” signed off, Sagar, captain of Tamil Thalaivas.