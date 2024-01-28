PKL 10: UP Yoddhas go down to Dabang Delhi KC in Northern Derby

PATNA: UP Yoddhas went down 27-36 to Dabang Delhi KC on Saturday night in a Season 10 match of the Pro Kabaddi League played at Patliputra Indoor Stadium, Patna. Yoddhas, the franchise-owned by GMR Group, took the mat on Saturday night in search of their fourth win of the season but suffered their second loss against Delhi in the ongoing season.

Gagan Gowda, the young sensation for the Yoddhas, earned the highest 12 points in the game, securing his first-ever Super 10 in the Pro Kabaddi League. He was joined by his teammate Sumit, who scored 7 points, adding another High 5 to his name. Currently, with three victories and a total of 23 points, UP Yoddhas are positioned eleventh in the points table.

UP Yoddhas, will now face U Mumba on February 3 in New Delhi.

After winning the toss, UP Yoddhas opened the scorecard by pinning down Ashu Malik in the first raid of the game. Subsequently, the match remained fiercely competitive until Gagan Gowda, showcasing remarkable agility, eliminated two opponents in a single raid. This propelled the Yoddhas ahead with a score of 5-4 in their favour by the sixth minute of the game. However, Dabang Delhi swiftly staged a comeback, inflicting the first All-Out of the game over the Yoddhas. By the 11th minute, the score line now favoured Dabang Delhi at 6-13.

Gagan Gowda once again seized the spotlight by executing a brilliantly crafted Super Raid, not only impressing kabaddi fans but also narrowing the score gap for his side. The young Yoddha, Gagan Gowda, Gowda hogged all the limelight of the first half as the game reached its halfway mark, with the Yoddhas trailing by seven points at 13-20, where Gowda contributed seven points to his team's score.

The UP Yoddhas commenced the second half with an aggressive approach, swiftly earning points through both their defensive and offensive efforts in quick succession. Five minutes into the second half, Pardeep Narwal marked his presence by opening his account with a breathtaking Dubki, skillfully manoeuvring between two opponents.

The subsequent phase of the game witnessed both teams actively adding to the scorecard, with the Yoddhas making concerted efforts to narrow the gap. Despite their determined endeavours, the Yoddhas faced a setback due to some unforced errors, resulting in another All-Out against them.

With just five minutes remaining in the game, they found themselves trailing by 11 points. While Yoddhas fans were hopeful for a miraculous turn of events, Dabang Delhi KC demonstrated superior performance in both defensive and offensive departments, ultimately securing a comfortable 36-27 victory.