‘PKL 10 is a proud moment for kabaddi fraternity’

HYDERABAD: The Pro Kabaddi League is all geared up to launch its tenth season on December 2. Telugu Titans’ Pawan Sehrawat, who broke his own record for the highest bid at the PKL Auction earlier this year, spoke about his excitement ahead of the milestone season. “I am very excited to play in the tenth season. I have not played in the league for a while. My preparations are going well in the Telugu Titans camp and I am looking forward to the season.”

Reminiscing about his own journey in the Pro Kabaddi League, one of the biggest kabaddi stars, who made his debut in Season 3, said, “I played my first-ever match against Dabang Delhi KC in Season 3 and I remember that I scored a bonus point on my first raid.”

Following his debut in Season 3, Sehrawat has gone on to record the highest raid points in the sixth, seventh and eighth seasons and also clinched the Most Valuable Player Award after recording 271 raid points in Season 6. Speaking about the fantastic season, the Hi-Flyer said, “I had not played for a long time before the sixth season. But nevertheless, I experienced the best moment of my Pro Kabaddi League career in that season when I scored 20 points in the first half against Tamil Thalaivas while playing for Bengaluru Bulls.”

When asked about the growth of the Pro Kabaddi League, the star raider said, “This is a proud moment for me as well to see kabaddi grow so much. The highest bid in PKL Season 1 Auction was INR 12.8 lakh and the highest bid for Season 10 was INR 2.6 crore – which shows how much the league has grown.”

Sehrawat will be in action in the opening game of Season 10 when the Telugu Titans goes up against Gujarat Giants in Ahmedabad.