Pistol/Rifle teams announced for Paris Olympics, Manu in two events

CHENNAI: The National Shooting Federation (NSF) announced on Tuesday the 15-member Indian pistol and rifle contingent for the upcoming Paris Olympics 2024.

Leading the charge is pistol ace Manu Bhaker, who has been selected for two individual events following her outstanding performance in the selection trials. The squad comprises eight rifle shooters and seven pistol shooters.

Hangzhou Asian Games gold medallist Rudrankksh Patil has been omitted from the team due to underperformance in the selection trials. The selectors have prioritized recent scores in the trials over past performances. Indian shooters secured a record 21 out of 24 quotas, including a full allocation of eight spots in rifle and pistol shooting.

The Indian contingent is currently based in Volmerange-Les-Mines, France, aiming to acclimatize and undergo more training.

The Pistol/Rifle team members are:

RIFLE

Sandeep Singh, Arjun Babuta (10m Air Rifle M)

Elavenil Valarivan, Ramita (10m Air Rifle W)

Sift Kaur Samra, Anjum Moudgil (50m Rifle 3 Positions W)

Aishwary Tomar, Swapnil Kusale (50m Rifle 3 Positions M)

PISTOL

Sarabjot Singh, Arjun Cheema (10m Air Pistol M)

Manu Bhaker, Rhythm Sangwan (10m Air Pistol W)

Anish Bhanwal Vijayveer Sidhu (25m RFP M)

Manu Bhaker, Esha Singh (25m Pistol W)