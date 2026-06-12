Pioneering Indian shooting coach Jaspal Rana dies at 49

Rana is survived by his wife, Reena Rana, daughter Devanshi, son Yuvraj, father Narayan Singh Rana, and his two siblings, Sushma Singh and Subhash Rana.

According to National Rifle Association of India (NRAI) president Kalikesh Narayan Singh Deo, Rana breathed his last at a Delhi hospital on Thursday night. Sources said he died of complications related to heart.

Rana's untimely death has left the shooting fraternity in a state of shock.