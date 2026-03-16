Picked Ishan for World Cup on gut feeling, sensed his X-factor, says skipper Surya

"And the way he played was amazing ... I always knew that he can be the X-factor because he has no baggage," Suryakumar recalled. He added that Kishan was going through a bad patch, having been out of the team for a while. To stay in the game, he travelled all over India and played minor matches, even practice games, to keep himself in the reckoning.

Kishan didn't let down his skipper. In nine matches, he made 317 runs at a strike rate of over 190, batting in the opening and number three slot.

His aggregate was the fourth highest in this edition of the World Cup, the first time that any country has won back to back tournaments. India won the 2024 World Cup in Barbados under Rohit Sharma, who retired from the format internationally after that.

Suryakumar was picked captain of the team a few weeks later.

Suryakumar was not as dismissive of data as head coach Gautam Gambhir but when it came to Kishan, he just knew that the explosive wicketkeeper-batter could be the X-factor.