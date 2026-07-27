Pick Sooryavanshi for ODIs, let him open with Rohit and Gill can play at four: Engineer

“A batsman like him (Sooryavanshi) is much better at opening because he finds bigger gaps in the field. Virat Kohli can come third. Gill can come fourth and then we've got a solid batting line-up,” he said.

Sooryavanshi bagged the Player of the Series award in the just-concluded three-match rubber against Zimbabwe, scoring 151 runs with two fifties.

Engineer felt that the 15-year-old had done enough to merit a place in the 50-over version.

“This is probably the right time to draft Sooryavanshi into India's ODI side. I don't know why people distinguish so much between ODI and T20 because for me, a half-volley is a half-volley. He’s been getting runs and he's got the confidence to open the innings.

“He'll win more matches for you than lose you. When he gives a start like that, the other players can have time to consolidate the innings and put on a big score,” Engineer noted.