Photo finishes, last-lap drama mark opening day of national car racing championship

Mehul Agarwal produced a late overtake to beat teammate Arya Singh by 0.237 seconds in LGB Formula 4, while Deepak Ravikumar staged a remarkable recovery from 15th after an early stall to win the second Indian Junior Touring Cars race by 0.308 seconds. Srinivas Teja had won the opening race in the category.

In the other categories, Bengaluru's Anish Shetty won the Royal Enfield Continental GT Cup Pro race, while Vadodara's Kabir Sahoch continued his winning run in the Amateur class despite two red-flag interruptions at the Kari Motor Speedway.

Mumbai's Pratik Sonawane completed a double in the Gentleman class of the JK Tyre Levitas Cup, while Arjun Narendran won the Indian Super Touring Cars race and Balaprasath A triumphed in Indian Touring Cars. Diljith T S also secured a double in Super Stock.

The Royal Enfield Continental GT Cup Amateur race witnessed further drama with a last-lap collision between Paramjeet Singh and Pushpendra Kumar Markandey, allowing Brandon Dsouza to climb from ninth on the grid to third. Action concludes on Sunday with the final day of Round 2.