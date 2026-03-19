Philippines beats Uzbekistan 2-0 in an Asian playoff to secure a Women's World Cup spot
GOLD COAST: Angela Beard and Jaclyn Sawicki scored in a six-minute span to help Philippines secure a World Cup spot with a 2-0 victory over Uzbekistan on Thursday in Women's Asian Cup playoffs.
Philippines had nine shots at goal in the first half without being able to break the deadlock, but Beard needed only two minutes following the interval to make it 1-0.
The ex-Australia youth international perfectly timed her run to the edge of the box and leaped to drive a left-foot volley into the net off the crossbar after Jael-Marie Guy's long, high cross from the right.
Guy crossed from the right again for Sawicki to double the lead with a header from edge of the box in the 52nd to ensure the Philippines qualified for the 2027 Women's World Cup in Brazil.
The Philippines bench cleared at the full-time whistle as the substitute players sprinted onto the pitch and joined their teammates to celebrate back-to-back World Cup qualification. Philippines placed third in Group A behind South Korea and Australia and had to wait until the last group-stage game to know if they'd advance to the quarterfinals as one of the two best third-place teams.
Six teams were guaranteed Women's World Cup places from the continental championship. Australia, Japan, China and South Korea were assured places as quarterfinal winners. The quarterfinal losers went into playoffs at the Gold Coast for two more spots.
With a view to World Cup qualifying, Philippines coach Mark Torcaso rotated his team in the quarterfinals and it resulted in a 7-0 loss to Japan, Asia's top-ranked women's team. With a first-choice starting lineup restored on Thursday, Philippines had too much fire power for Uzbekistan.
North Korea was playing Taiwan in a night match, with the winner clinching a World Cup spot. The two Asian Cup playoff losers still have another route to the global tournament via inter-confederation playoffs.
Semifinal recap
Tournament host Australia and two-time champion Japan will meet in Saturday's final at Sydney's Stadium Australia after semifinal wins.
Japan beat 2022 runner-up South Korea 4-1 in Sydney on Wednesday, a night after Sam Kerr 's Australia lineup edged defending champion China 2-1 in Perth.
For Japan, Riko Ueki opened the scoring in the 15th minute and Maika Hamano squeezed a right-foot strike between the near post and the goalkeeper in the 25th.
Saki Kumagai and Remina Chiba added second-half goals as Japan increased its tally to 28 goals with just one conceded in the tournament.
South Korea edged the Australians on goal difference in the group stage but struggled from the outset against Japan, the top-ranked team in Asia.
Japan beat Australia in back-to-back finals in 2014 and '18. Australia has reached the championship match four previous times since joining the Asian confederation but has only won the title once, in 2010. Japan lost four finals before finally clinching the title in 2014 for the first time.
Japan is the only Asian team to have won the Women's World Cup — beating the U.S. on penalties in the 2011 final.