Philippines beats Uzbekistan 2-0 in an Asian playoff to secure a Women's World Cup spot

Philippines had nine shots at goal in the first half without being able to break the deadlock, but Beard needed only two minutes following the interval to make it 1-0.

The ex-Australia youth international perfectly timed her run to the edge of the box and leaped to drive a left-foot volley into the net off the crossbar after Jael-Marie Guy's long, high cross from the right.

Guy crossed from the right again for Sawicki to double the lead with a header from edge of the box in the 52nd to ensure the Philippines qualified for the 2027 Women's World Cup in Brazil.