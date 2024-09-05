Periavadagampatti village erupts in joy over Mariyappan Thangavelu's win in Paralympics

CHENNAI: Mariyappan Thangavelu made history late Tuesday night by becoming India’s first para-athlete to win consecutive medals in three different Paralympics. The people of Periavadagampatti, a nondescript village near Omalur in Salem, erupted in joy and celebrated his third podium finish by setting off fireworks, while his family members distributed sweets.

The 2016 Rio gold medallist in the men’s high jump T43 event and the Tokyo silver medallist in the T63 event secured a bronze medal in the same category as in the previous edition.

“I am happy that my son has made us, Tamil Nadu, and the entire nation proud by winning a medal once again. I heartily wish him continued success and the creation of more impressive records,” said his proud mother Saroja to the media.

Mariyappan was leading the field in the early stages of the contest with Paralympics record holder Sam Grewe exiting early on. However, as the contest progressed, United States' Ezra Frech took the lead with a jump of 1.94m, while Sharad Kumar stood second with a jump of 1.88m and Mariyappan finished third with a jump of 1.85m.

Coming from a humble background, Mariyappan, born as one of six children, was raised by Saroja as a single mother. She worked as a daily wage laborer and then as a vegetable seller after his father reportedly abandoned the family in the early years.

At the age of five, Mariyappan suffered a permanent disability in his right leg when he was run over by a drunken bus driver while going to school. The bus crushed his leg below the knee, causing it to become stunted. Despite battling abject poverty while growing up, he has become the country's first para-athlete to win consecutive Paralympic medals.