‘Perfect time to retire’: Rohit Sharma has no qualms about leaving T20s after WC triumph

BRIDGETOWN: Rohit Sharma had never thought about retiring from T20 Internationals but like Virat Kohli, the charismatic Indian skipper had to make way for the younger generation and he said there was “nothing better” than saying goodbye with an elusive World Cup trophy.

Speaking to select media after a thrilling seven-run win in the T20 World Cup final against South Africa, Rohit said he could not have picked a better time to leave the T20 format. However, he was quick to add that he would continue playing the IPL.

“I don’t make decisions like this about my future. Whatever I feel is right from inside I try to do that. I don’t think much about the future or whether I would play this World Cup after the ODI World Cup last year,” the 37-year-old swashbuckler said.

“I never thought that I would retire from T20s. But the situation is such, I thought it is the perfect situation for me. Nothing better than winning the cup and saying goodbye,” added Rohit when asked if would have retired from T20s earlier if India won the ODI World Cup at home seven months ago.

India could not cross the finishing line in the ODI showpiece despite being the most balanced team in the tournament. They also had to endure a loss to Australia at the World Test Championship final last June.

“Everything has to fall in place. As you saw, we were way behind the game. At one point, it seemed like they would win easily,” he said referring to South Africa gaining the upper hand courtesy Heinrich Klaasen’s blazing 52 off 27 balls.

Life has come full circle for Rohit, who was part of the 2007 T20 World Cup win under Mahendra Singh Dhoni's captaincy.

Talking about his T20 journey since then, he said: “I was told that I started in 2007, won the World Cup and I am leaving the game after winning the World Cup. So that’s a tailor-made situation for me. A proper full circle. So I’m very happy with this.”