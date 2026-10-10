People underrate Shai Hope: Roston hails WI skipper after record chase against India

With the IPL mini-auction scheduled for December, Hope, who has been ignored by the franchises since his 2024 stint with Delhi Capitals, has strengthened his case with a prolific run across formats, scoring three centuries in his last four innings in ODIs and T20Is.

His latest statement came in Ranchi on Thursday, when he struck his second T20I hundred off just 45 balls to spearhead the West Indies' record chase of 250 against India, sealing a victory with nine balls to spare and levelling the five-match series 1-1.

It was the West Indies' highest successful chase in T20 internationals and the highest successful run-chase against India in the format. Sherfane Rutherford provided the perfect foil with an explosive 86, but it was Hope's commanding innings that anchored the pursuit after the visitors lost two early wickets.

“I think people underrate Shai Hope a lot,” Chase said after the victory.

“He is a guy who can block out a lot of noise and focus on what he has to do. I think that is his special skill because, when everything seems to be going wrong, he is still out there giving his best and performing for the team. I think that is his hallmark.

“He is a great player. He probably doesn't have the same record in red-ball cricket, but people also play down his statistics and record, especially in T20 cricket.

“Everyone knows he is great in 50-over cricket, but even then, people sometimes don't give him enough credit. They always say he either bats too slowly or bats for himself.

“I am always happy when I see him do well because I know he is a very professional guy. He puts in the hard work, and he is the ultimate professional. He tries to tick every box and do the right things all the time.