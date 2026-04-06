Pegula defends Charleston title to win second trophy of 2026

The victory gives Pegula her second title of 2026, following her WTA 1000 triumph in Dubai in February, and the 11th singles title of her career. She is now 11-11 in WTA singles finals and leads the WTA Tour with 24 wins this season.

“It was definitely a tough path last year and this year,” said Pegula, who spent more than 13 hours on the court this week between singles and doubles. “I think sometimes when you win a tournament, you kind of romanticize it, like it was so easy. It’s usually not. There are usually some days when it’s really hard. I think I shifted my mindset coming back and defending.