PCB to decide on action against Rizwan, Imam after court rejects petition

During Thursday's hearing, Lahore High Court Chief Justice Aalia Neelum dismissed Rizwan's petition after hearing arguments from both sides.

Advocate Qazi Umair Ali, appearing for Rizwan, told the court that notices had been issued to his client.

"You should go and respond to the notice. On which date was the notice issued to you?" Chief Justice Neelum remarked.

The petitioner's lawyer replied that after the Lord's Test, the petitioner was called to the hotel lobby, interrogated without a notice, and his mobile phone was confiscated.