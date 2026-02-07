PCB to consult its govt on Sri Lanka's request to reconsider India match boycott: sources

The Pakistan government has allowed the PCB to send the national team to the T20 World Cup but stopped it from playing against India, which is commercially the biggest match for the ICC and its broadcasters.

This has led to Sri Lanka Cricket sending an email to PCB, saying not having the February 15 marquee match between the arch-rivals will cause financial losses to the SLC and also hurt the organisation and image of the tournament in the island country which is jointly hosting the showpiece with India.