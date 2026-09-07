PCB starts internal inquiry "concerning discipline and conduct" on tour of England

In statement that did not any specify violation or the individuals involved, PCB's media head Aamir Mir announced that the Board has initiated the inquiry owing to the media reports.

"The Pakistan Cricket Board has initiated an internal disciplinary inquiry following media reports concerning discipline and conduct, which are currently being reviewed internally," he said.

"The PCB handles such matters in accordance with its standard procedure. The process is being conducted under PCB regulations, ensuring all concerned individuals are given due consideration," he added.

PCB had recalled seven players, including seniors Muhammad Rizwan, Imam ul Haq and Salman Ali Agha, after Pakistan's successive losses. The third and final Test of the series begins September 9.

There has been a lot of speculation in the media that some players were facing an inquiry for unspecified indiscipline on the tour.

Pakistan's former Test captain Muhammad Yousuf also said on a TV show that there was "definitely some problem in the Pakistan dressing room" which is why the PCB had decided to take action.