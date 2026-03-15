PCB set to take legal action against Muzarabani

A reliable source in the board said on Saturday that the legal department had been instructed to file a case against the Zimbabwean, who has now inked a contract with the Knight Riders, replacing Bangladesh pacer Mustafizur Rahman who was dropped by the franchise as per BCCI’s directions.

“Since the IPL and PSL are now clashing after being held in the same window since last year we want to give a clear message to players that once they commit to playing in the PSL they can’t just go and breach their contract and sign a new one with any franchise in the IPL,” he said.