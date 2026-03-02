PCB considering financial penalties on Pakistan players for T20WC debacle

A reliable source said that while reports of the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) deducting remuneration of the players were incorrect, appropriate action is being considered in the wake of the team's exit from the Super Eight stage of the event co-hosted by India and Sri Lanka.

"No final decision has been taken on this as yet. But yes it is under consideration to financially penalise the players," he confirmed to PTI without revealing the details.

He said it is being debated whether it would be the right step to hit the players financially.

Pakistan failed to qualify for the semifinals and lost to big teams like arch-foes India and England while their Super Eight game against New Zealand was washed out.