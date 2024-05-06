PBKS vs CSK Match Analysis

CHENNAI: Ravindra Jadeja’s heroics both with the bat and ball, propelled Chennai Super Kings to a 28-run victory against Punjab Kings at the HPCA Stadium, Dharmasala on Sunday.

After losing the toss for the tenth time, Ruturaj Gaikwad-led CSK was put to test with the bat, and the top-order woes continued for the men in yellow as Ajinkya Rahane got out for just nine runs.

At the end of 15 overs, CSK were 117/5 and were in desperate need of someone to step up and put a decent total on the scoreboard to defend.

Jadeja stepped up and played a vital innings scoring 43 runs off 26 balls (4x3, 6x2) to help CSK post 167 runs.

Rahul Chahar, once again at the forefront of Punjab Kings scalping three wickets with an economy rate of 5.75.

Chasing a mere total of 168 runs at home with the majority of CSK bowlers missing out due to many reasons, the game was going in the direction of Punjab for the majority of the game.

Tushar Deshpande, last year’s leading wicket taker for the team, has once again stepped up for the team after the senior players missed out.

The 28-year-old dismissed the top-order of PBKS both Jonny Bairstow and Rilee Rossouw, in the same over.

But despite losing wickets, Punjab looked like they were getting a comfortable win at home.

Even at one point, they only needed 112 runs off 78 balls with eight wickets in hand.

Then it was a collapse for the home team as they tumbled down to 78/7.

Roping in Mitchell Santner was a major boost for CSK, as his first over set the tone for the innings. He only gave 11 runs in his three overs, with a wicket under his name.

The surprise impact substitution Simarjeet Singh was spot on with his line and picked up two wickets as well.

With the team’s prime pacers missing out due to various reasons, his good start might be good news for CSK management.

With this win, CSK moves to third place in the points table, and PBKS slips down to eighth.

CSK will face Gujarat Titans on May 10th, which will be a crucial game for the Super Kings as they only have three games left in the league stage and there are still many teams fighting for the top four spots.