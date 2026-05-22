PBKS seek dramatic turnaround to keep playoff hopes alive against struggling LSG

Punjab's campaign has unravelled dramatically since their record 265-run chase against Delhi Capitals on April 25.

From remaining unbeaten till the midway stage and looking like genuine title contenders with six wins in seven matches, the last season's runners-up have crashed to six successive defeats, leaving their playoff hopes hanging by a thread.

Now placed fifth, Punjab not only need to beat LSG in their final league game here on Saturday but also depend on Sunday's double headers (MI vs RR and KKR vs DC) to earn a place in the playoff.