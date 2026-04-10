Patidar plays captain's knock amid ruins as RCB post 201 for 8

Patidar hit four sixes and as many boundaries in his 40-ball-63 which was largely responsible for RCB reaching a challenging score after being down and out at 94 for 6 at one stage.

Patidar nudged and pushed while keeping the scoreboard moving even as a lot of RCB batters, including the great Virat Kohli (32 off 16 balls), got out while trying to force the pace.

Towards the end, it was Impact Sub Venkatesh Iyer, who scored 29 off 15 balls, including 21 off the final over from Sandeep Sharma, which took the score past 200-run mark.