Patel duo Henil and Khilan shine with ball and bat as India U19 take 9-run lead over Aus U19

NEW DELHI: A disciplined bowling attack, led by the Patel duo of Henil and Khilan, helped India U19 bowl Australia U19 out for 135 runs and take a slender nine-run first-innings lead on the opening day of the second Youth Test here on Tuesday.

Right-arm pacer Henil Patel and left-arm spinner Khilan Patel scalped three Australian wickets each for 21 and 23 runs respectively to trigger a batting collapse of the home side, who were all out in 43.3 overs.

Wicketkeeper Alex Lee Young top-scored for Australia U19 with a 66 off 108 balls, while captain Will Malajczuk and Yash Deshmukh made 10 and 22 respectively. All the other batters were out in single-digit figures.

The Australians were reduced to 32 for 5 in the 10th over midway into the morning session before Young and Deshmukh stitched 59 runs for the sixth wicket to stage a brief resistance.

But Deshmukh's dismissal off the bowling of Khilan in the 28th over triggered another collapse around Young who was the last batter out. Australia lost the last five wickets for the addition of just 44 runs.

Pace bowler Udhav Mohan got two wickets while Deepesh Devendran took one.

In reply, India were 144 for 7 from 40 overs at the draw of stumps with Henil and Deepesh batting on 22 and 6 respectively.

Indian batters also struggled to get runs as the visitors were reduced to 41 for 3 in the seventh over with prodigy Vaibhav Suryavanshi dismissed for 20 off the bowling of Charles Lachmund.

Suryavanshi, who had struck a rapid 113 off just 86 balls in India's innings and 58-run win in the first match, hit two fours and a six from the 14 balls he faced this time.

Vedant Trivedi, another centurion with 140 in the first match, made 25 off 44 balls on Tuesday with the help of four boundaries.

After a brief revival due to a 39-run stand for the fourth wicket between Trivedi and Rahul Kumar (9), India lost three wickets for the addition of just two runs.

The Patel duo of Khilan and Henil then stitched 48 runs for the seventh wicket before the former became the last Indian batter to get dismissed on the day.

After his three wickets in the morning, Khilan also was the highest Indian scorer on the day with 26 off 60 balls.

Brief Scores:

Australia U19 1st innings: 135 all out in 43.3 overs (Alex Lee Young 66; Henil Patel 3/21, Khilan Patel 3/23).

India U19 1st innings: 144 for 7 in 40 overs (Khilan Patel 26, Vedant Trivedi 25, Henil Patel 22 batting; Kasey Barton 3/39, Will Byrom 2/33).