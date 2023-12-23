Pat Cummins has just an unrelenting energy to be better than yesterday, says Geoff Lawson

MELBOURNE: Former Australia cricketer Geoff Lawson believes Pat Cummins possessing an ‘unrelenting energy’ to be better than what he was yesterday is the foundation of his exceptional success as the side’s skipper in Tests and ODIs this year.

It has been a remarkable 2023 for Cummins, where under his leadership, Australia retained the Ashes and won its first-ever World Test Championship mace in England and added more glory by winning the 2023 Men’s ODI World Cup title in India, winning eight matches on the trot after losing first two games.

“The naysayers – and there were plenty who objected to his appointment – had their platform based almost solely on his cricket skill as a fast bowler, which was less than rational reasoning.”

“They either excluded or were unaware of the place of education, experience and adaptation as formative qualities. For Pat Cummins, there are no “I told you sos”, no excuses, no gestures to press boxes, just an unrelenting energy to be better than yesterday,” wrote Lawson in his column for ‘The Sydney Morning Herald’ on Saturday.

He was also appreciative of how Cummins handled Australia’s situation in the World Cup, where their campaign was in dire straits after losing to India and South Africa. After that, Australia conjured up wins to go all the way to the trophy, and defeated South Africa in semi-final, before winning over India in the final.

“A fast bowling captain in a Test has real-time challenges: vital, physically challenging spells built around the mental tasks of organisation and decision-making, although 50-over cricket can provide shorter term exasperation.”

“One-dayers bring constant bowling and field changes; bowlers are under the pump from swinging batsmen, climbing run rates and short boundaries. The game can move very quickly and the captain needs to be somewhere near the curve, if not ahead of it.”

“Australia began the 50-over World Cup campaign lethargic and weary, perhaps a result of their protracted lead-up matches; mental tiredness as much as physical wear were to blame. Cummins did not play the South Africa series, preferring to freshen up for the World Cup long haul.”

“The bowling captain would need to be the sharpest of his team for an 11-game tournament. Although he didn’t play, Cummins did attend the games, in order to watch, strategise and learn, perhaps in a similar fashion as when recovering three times from back-stress fractures.”

“Study comes in many forms. The homework in South Africa paid off handsomely as his handling of the World Cup semi and final was creative, flexible, adaptable, near flawless and, ultimately, victorious,” he elaborated.

Lawson signed off by observing Cummins is quick to observe things and learn from everything around him. “Cummins understands that his team will have different personalities and that cricket and life are more enjoyable and productive when adorned with difference, rather than stifled by uniformity.”

“If captains don’t get better with time then their time at the top is brief. Australia’s last half-dozen or so all improved as their tenure lengthened; some improved quicker than others.”

“Cummins looks to be a quick study indeed. He learns, evolves and has the emotional quotient to improve with every outing – in yesteryear this was referred to as an “even temperament.”