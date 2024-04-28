Pasupathy bowls Korattur CC to victory

CHENNAI: Riding on a fantastic spell from Pasupathy Chandran, Korattur CC earned a four-wicket win over Seshadhri MCC in the first division of the TNCA Thiruvallur DCA League Championship.

Left-arm spinner Pasupathy took five for 25 to restrict Seshadhri MCC to 94. He received good support from S Nithish who scalped three for nine. In reply, Korattur CC reached the target with M Aravindh unbeaten on 29.

BRIEF SCORES: I Division: Seshadhri MCC 94 in 35.1 overs (M Dinesh Veda Guru 38,S Nithish 3/9, Pasupathy Chandran 5/25) lost to Korattur CC 97/6 in 30 overs (M Aravindh 29*, G Shailender 4/25); Thiruvallur CC 143 in 32.2 overs (R Dinesh Kumar 57*, M Bharath 4/49, RK Pranav Sabapathy 3/14) lost to SRIHER RC 149/7 in 42.2 overs (M Mani Bharathi 52*, S Aravind 3/26)

II DIVISION: Ebenezer CA 108 in 22.1 overs (K Danvanth 3/25) lost to MAS CC 110/2 in 15.5 overs (Shubhan Krishnan Sridhar 45*, G Vignesh 32)

III DIVISION: Jaya Educational Group RC 139/9 in 30 overs (V Mohan 25*,R Sabharinath 3/31, RK Kedar 3/31) lost to Sundar CC 140/4 in 22.3 overs (K Sudhakar 46, I Junaid Mustaq 28,R Jayaprakash 26*)