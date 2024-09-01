Parveen Kumar finishes 8th in F57 javelin throw

PARIS: India's Parveen Kumar finished eighth in the men's F57 javelin throw event at the Paris Paralympics here on Saturday.

The 32-year-old from Haryana had a best effort of 42.12m that came in his fourth throw.

Uzbekistan's Yorkinbek Odilov clinched the gold with an effort of 50.32m, while Turkiye's Muhammet Khalvandi (49.97m) took home the silver.

Brazilian Cícero Valdiran Lins Nobre bagged the bronze with a 49.46m effort.

F57 is for field athletes whose upper limbs are affected by limb deficiency, have impaired muscle power or impaired passive range of movement.