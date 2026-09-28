Parul wins 5000m bronze, Gulveer bags 1500m silver, Ramraj takes 400m hurdles bronze

The 31-year-old from Uttar Pradesh, who had won gold at Hangzhou in 2023, clocked 15:14.61 to finish third behind gold medallist Winfred Yavi of Bahrain (15:10.18) and silver medallist Nozomi Tanaka of Japan (15:11.65).

It was Chaudhary's second medal of the Games, following her bronze in the women's 3000m steeplechase on Sunday.

Seema, who had won a bronze in the women's 10,000m, finished sixth after clocking 15:35.06.

This was after Indian long-distance runner Gulveer Singh secured a silver medal in the men's 1500m final with a personal best effort of 3:36.72 and Vithya Ramraj clinched a bronze medal in the women's 400m hurdles event.

Gulveer, who had already won a silver in the 10,000m in the ongoing edition, finished behind gold medallist Kazuto Iizawa of Japan, while compatriot Nagiya Mori won the bronze with an effort of 3:37.92.