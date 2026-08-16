Paris Saint-Germain strengthens its attack further by signing winger Mika Godts from Ajax

PSG announced the transfer late on Saturday without giving any financial details. Sports daily L'Equipe estimated the fee to be 55 million euros ($64 million) including bonuses.

It was the second signing of the day after Spain's World Cup-winning forward Ferran Torres joined from Barcelona for a reported fee of 50 million euros.

The 21-year-old Godts came through the youth ranks at Anderlecht before joining Genk and then Ajax. He played for the Amsterdam-based club's highly rated youth team, Jong Ajax, before breaking into the senior side.

In his first full season, the right-footer scored eight goals in 47 matches overall and made an impression in the Europa League. Last season, he stepped up a level with 17 goals and 15 assists in 44 matches and broke into the Belgium side.