Paris Saint-Germain strengthens defense by signing left back Lucas Digne from Aston Villa

An energetic defender with accurate passing, the left-footed Digne became a France regular in recent years under former coach Didier Deschamps. He played at the recent World Cup, where Les Bleus reached the semifinals, and has 64 caps.

“I am very honoured to be returning to Paris Saint-Germain following the wonderful experience I had here more than 10 years ago," he said. “I am particularly impressed by how the club has developed over the years.”

PSG recently signed France winger Maghnes Akliouche from Monaco and begins its Ligue 1 title defense at home to Rennes on Aug. 23.