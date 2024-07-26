Paris Olympics: Rain likely to play spoilsport during the opening ceremony

PARIS: As the world gets ready to watch the most unique and spectacular opening ceremony for the Olympic Games ever on Friday evening, there is a possibility that rain could play spoilsport and dampen the mood at the extravaganza, according to the national weather and climate service.



The French Met department has predicted the risk of rain showers during the ceremony on Friday evening owing to disturbances approaching the Paris region. It said temperatures should be around 20 to 24 degrees.

Though the weather looks pleasant now, there is a possibility that it may not be the same in the evening, when the spectators witness the spectacular show with the traditional Parade of Nations taking place along the river Seine.

According to Mateo-France, "In the morning, light rain occurs under a cloudy sky. An improvement is seen in the afternoon, with the rain fading away.

"In the late afternoon and evening, under a very cloudy sky, showers could affect the Paris region. For the moment, the risk of showers during the opening ceremony cannot be ruled out; the forecasts remain to be confirmed."

However, the Minister of Sports and the Olympic and Paralympic Games Amelie Oudea-Castera, promised on the RMC morning show, "The rain will not spoil the opening ceremony! It will not deteriorate the quality of the show."

The opening ceremony starts at 11:00 PM IST. The scintillating evening will witness almost 100 boats carrying an estimated 10,500 athletes sailing along the Seine during the parade of the nations.

Paris 2024 will mark the first time in the history of the Olympic Summer Games that the opening ceremony is held outside a stadium.