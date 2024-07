Parinay’s all-round heroics help Thiruvallur beat Namakkal

CHENNAI: A Parinay Jain’s all-round heroics paved the way for Thiruvallur’s 27-run win over Namakkal in Group A of the TNCA Inter Districts U-16 tournament for PR Thevar Trophy.

Batting first, Thiruvallur scored 150 for nine with Parinay contributing 56, the highest score of the innings. In reply, Namakkal was bowled out for 123 with Parinay being the pick of the bowlers taking three wickets for 20 runs.

Brief scores: Venue: Vellore (Group A): Tenkasi 177 in 49.5 overs (U Thavin Kumar 4/19) lost to Vellore 178/5 in 35.3 overs (AM Mirutyun Jay 47, Sai Lakshay 36, NE Nithesh 34*); Thiruvallur 150/9 in 50 overs (A Parinay Jain 56, AL Viswajith 32*, A Vikash 3/23) bt Namakkal 123 in 50 overs (S Pawan Kishore 42, RK Kedar 3/11, A Parinay Jain 3/20)

Venue: Ranipet (Group C): Ranipet 130 in 48.1 overs (VS Kousik 36, M Saravanan 30, S Kamalesh Charan 5/24) lost to Kancheepuram 132/5 in 24.4 overs (Sreenath Kumar 36, Adhvick Eswaran 43); Virudhunagar 161 in 49.2 overs (N Deva 3/20) lost to Kallakurichi 162/9 in 40.5 overs (L Niranjan 93*)

Venue: Sivagangai (Group: E): Tirupur 79 in 33.1 overs (MB Ajesh 4/10, H Abhay Jayanth Nagala 3/17) lost to Krishnagiri 80/2 in 28.2 overs (B Sudhersan 33*); Tirunelveli 74 in 43 overs (CS Rohith Kumaran 5/19, C Siddarth 4/20) lost to Sivagangai 75/6 in 21.5 overs (V Arun 4/13)

Venue: Tiruchirappalli (Group G): Tiruchchirappalli 212/7 in 50 overs (E Abinesh 112, CS Mithun 56, S Harish 3/46) bt Madurai 139 in 39.3 overs (S Rajagoban 37, S Prasanna 5/44, S. Afiq Riyaz 3/9); Nagapattinam 174 in 49.3 overs (KS Yuvaraj 32, C Aadhiseshan 3/15) bt Perambalur 112 in 35.1 overs (E Ashish Kumar 3/30)

Venue: Thiruvannamalai (Group H): Ramanathapuram 95 in 39.5 overs (S Nannannithy 4/19, RT Vetri Selvan 3/20) lost to Tiruvannamalai 96/8 in 34.2 overs (B Tamil Selvan 3/24); Villupuram 171 in 49.2 overs (V Vedesh 54, Akshay Barath 3/32) lost to Chengalpattu 173/5 in 43.2 overs (Prasanna Balaji 45, Akshay Barath 31, Muhammad Shahid 36*)