Paralympics medallist Thulasimathi wins double crown

CHENNAI: Paris Paralympics silver medallist Thulasimathi Murugesan lived up to expectations as she bagged a double gold in para badminton event at the CM Trophy 2024 on Monday.

Thulasimathi, representing Kancheepuram defeated Jayamani of Thanjavur 21-1, 21-3 in the singles final and then teamed up with Ezhilarasi to defeat Jayamani and Arulselvi 21-8, 21-7 in the women’s doubles final. This is the second year of para events being added to the CM Trophy.

On Monday, Chennai had crossed the 200-medal mark and now have 85 gold, 65 silver and 65 bronze. Chengalpattu continues to be in second position with 24 gold, 19 silver and 20 bronze while Coimbatore jumped to third spot with 20 gold, 32 silver and 32 bronze.

In the mentally challenged category, R Vibin of Kanyakumari won the men’s 100m gold with a time of 12.35s. Rangaraj of Thirunelveli (13.09s) and Salem’s A Bhoopathi (13.38s) won the silver and bronze, respectively.

Kanniyakumari’s NL Jasmine made it a grand double for the district by winning the women’s 100m gold in 15.70s.