Para-Athletics: Ekta takes gold in club throw; Kashish bags silver

KOBE: India's Ekta Bhyan secured the gold medal in the women’s F51 club throw event with the season’s best throw of 20.12m on Day five of the World Para Athletics Championships in Kobe on Tuesday.

It was a double podium finish for India in the competition as Kashish Lakra also secured a silver medal with a 14.56m mark.

Algeria's Nadjet Boucherf pocketed the bronze medal with 12.70m.

With gold and silver in addition, India’s medal tally rose to seven including 2 gold, 4 silver and 2 bronze.

On Day four, the 20-year-old Deepthi Jeevanji smashed the world record in the women's 400m T20 and attained her first gold at the World Championships on Monday.

Later, Ace para discus thrower Yogesh Kathuniya secured a silver medal in the F56 category.

Bhagyashri Jadhav wrapped up the day with a silver in Women’s Shot Put F34.

On Day three, Preethi Pal won a bronze medal in the Women's 200m T35 final while Nidhad Kumar bagged silver in Men's High Jump T47 with an impressive season-best mark of 1.99m.