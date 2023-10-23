Para Asian Games: Praveen Kumar, Unni Renu secure double podium finish in high jump

HANGZHOU: Indian para-athletes Praveen Kumar and Unni Renu continued their country's great run at the ongoing Para Asian Games Hangzhou with a double podium finish in the Men's high jump event on Monday.

While Praveen secured a gold medal for India, Unni bagged the bronze medal for India in the Men's high jump T64 final.

Praveen's best jump of 2.02 m gave him the top prize. Uzbekistan's Temurbek Giyazov fell just short of gold with a jump of 2.00 m as his best.

Unni's best effort of 1.95 m was good enough for him to earn a bronze.

India has a total of 17 medals in the event so far, with six gold, six silver and five bronze medals.

India has bagged 11 of these medals in athletics itself, with five gold, three silver, and bronze medals each. India's tally of 72 medals at the last Para Asian Games in Indonesia back in 2018 is the country's best-ever performance at the event.

The fourth Para Asian Games will go on from October 22 to October 28.



