Para Asian Games: India's Ankur Dhama secures gold in men's 5000 m T11 event

By clocking the timings of 16:37.29 minutes, Ankur walked away with the gold

ByANIANI|23 Oct 2023 11:30 AM GMT  ( Updated:2023-10-23 11:31:10.0  )
Para Asian Games: Indias Ankur Dhama secures gold in mens 5000 m T11 event
HANGZHOU: It is raining medals for the Indian contingent at the ongoing Para Asian Games in Hangzhou as the para-athlete Ankur Dhama made the nation proud with a gold medal in men's 5000 m T11 final on Monday.

The silver medal went to Krygyzstan's Abduvalie with the timings of 17:18.74 minutes.

The event did not feature a bronze medal, with Hong Kong Li Chun Fi getting the last spot with timings of 18:41.40 minutes.

India has a total of 17 medals in the event so far, with six gold, six silver and five bronze medals.

India has bagged 11 of these medals in athletics itself, with five gold, three silver and bronze medals each.

India's tally of 72 medals at last Para Asian Games in Indonesia back in 2018 is country's best ever performance at the event.

The fourth Para Asian Games will go on from October 22 to October 28.

